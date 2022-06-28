Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 485 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $273.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

