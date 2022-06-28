Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

