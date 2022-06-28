Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

