Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

