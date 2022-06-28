Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.73 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

