Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $34.84 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

