Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

MMM stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

