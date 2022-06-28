Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 404.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $311.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

