Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,472 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booking by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

BKNG stock opened at $1,896.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,252.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,795.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.