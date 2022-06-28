Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

