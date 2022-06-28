Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 10,768 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.37. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

