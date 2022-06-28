Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 249,310 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $23,157,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,787,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91.

