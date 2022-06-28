Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 352,556 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 4.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $85,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $136.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.