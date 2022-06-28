Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $352.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

