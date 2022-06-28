Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. National Pension Service increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,050,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

