Sumokoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $179,402.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00580295 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,465,665 coins and its circulating supply is 45,765,665 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.