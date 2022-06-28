Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 95.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 76,299 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

