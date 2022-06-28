Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Shares of SUI stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.
SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 95.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 76,299 shares during the last quarter.
Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
