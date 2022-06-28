SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.