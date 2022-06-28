Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.10. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.
Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
Recommended Stories
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.