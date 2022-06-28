Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.10. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

