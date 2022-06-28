SVB Leerink Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMYT. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $12.95.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 631,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 347,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.