Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $113.97 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.