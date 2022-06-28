Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Sysco stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

