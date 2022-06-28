Taglich Brothers Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

KULR opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $183.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.50.

KULR Technology Group ( OTCMKTS:KULR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 651.30%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

In related news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

