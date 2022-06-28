Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

