Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.69. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.