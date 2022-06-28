Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.