TD Securities Downgrades Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.29.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. Analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

