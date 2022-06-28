TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

SNX opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.07 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

