TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.86.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.