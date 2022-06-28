TE-FOOD Price Up 54.7% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $113,339.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,047.45 or 1.00021079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

