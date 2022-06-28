Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised Team17 Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.85) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 563.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £575.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

