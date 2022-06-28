Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised Team17 Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.85) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 563.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £575.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

