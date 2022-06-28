Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,279 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

SCHD stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

