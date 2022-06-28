Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Kathleen M. Miller Buys 1,500 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

TSE:TCS opened at C$37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.45. Tecsys Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.