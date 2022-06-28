Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.