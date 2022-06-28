Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 5.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $1,404,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

