TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.28

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.28 and traded as low as C$28.61. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.05, with a volume of 2,908,530 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.83.

The company has a market cap of C$40.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.28.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.409756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 103.22%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

