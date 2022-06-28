Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.38. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

