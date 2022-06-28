TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Matthew Hunter Sells 700,000 Shares

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Matthew Hunter sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$455,000.00 ($315,972.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08.
TerraCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
