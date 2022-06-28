TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Matthew Hunter Sells 700,000 Shares

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Matthew Hunter sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$455,000.00 ($315,972.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and South Africa. It explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,492 square kilometers, as well as the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 132 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; the Blair Athol Coal Mine project; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers situated in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

