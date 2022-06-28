The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives $4,850.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.82) to GBX 5,000 ($61.34) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

