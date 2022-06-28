The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.97) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

