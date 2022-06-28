The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $245.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

