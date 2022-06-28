The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $245.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

