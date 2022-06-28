The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CHEF opened at $40.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

