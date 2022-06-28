The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lessened by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.