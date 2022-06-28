The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 412,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KO stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
