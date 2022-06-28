The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day moving average of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

