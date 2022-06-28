The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($12.27).

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,608 ($19.73) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £694.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.14. The Go-Ahead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 450.60 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,668 ($20.46). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,133.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 845.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

