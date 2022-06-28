The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.