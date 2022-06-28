The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBX opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

