The North West Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:NWC opened at C$34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. North West has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.75.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$579.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that North West will post 2.6800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

